B&G Foods completes acquisition of Back to Nature Foods Company

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) announces that it completed the acquisition of Back to Nature Foods Company.

B&G paid $162.5M for the better-for-you snack foods player.

The company expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to its earnings per share and free cash flow. B&G projects that following the completion of a six-month integration period, Back to Nature will generate on an annualized sales level of ~$80M and adjusted EBITDA of ~$17M.

B&G Foods funded the acquisition and related fees and expenses with additional revolving loans under its existing credit facility.

