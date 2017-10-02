Tesla updates on Q3 deliveries

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) announces that it delivered 26,150 vehicles in Q3. The tally consists of 14,065 Model S vehicles, 11,865 Model X vehicles and 220 Model 3s.

The company says 4,820 Model S and X vehicles were in transit at the end of the quarter and will be counted in Q4.

Model 3 production bottlenecks were cited as a drag on Q3, but Tesla says its's confident the issue will be fixed in the near term.

Tesla delivery guidance: "We expect to deliver about 100,000 Model S and X vehicles in 2017, which would be a 31% increase over 2016."

TSLA -0.85% after hours to $338.62.

Source: Press Release