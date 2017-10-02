MFS Investment Management declares monthly distributions

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:CCA) - $0.0440.
MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) - $0.062340.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) - $0.0313.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) - $0.0255.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) - $0.0230.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) - $0.022410.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) - $0.031960.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) - $0.0390.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) - $0.04463.
MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) - $0.0325.
MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) - $0.04986.
Payable Oct. 31; for shareholders of record Oct. 18; ex-div Oct. 17.
