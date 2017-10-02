Cincinnati Bell closes $201M purchase of OnX

Cincinnati Bell (CBB +2% ) has wrapped its $201M acquisition of service provider OnX Enterprise Solutions.

Combining OnX and CBTS, Cincinnati Bell's enterprise IT services business, gives the company a stronger platform in the U.S. and Canada to pursue an expected $250B global spending on cloud services, it says.

As a unit, the combination will offer managed cloud computing and data center services, and end-to-end communications services with subject matter expertise in support of sales, installation, operation, and maintenance, according to Cincinnati Bell.

The closing of the deal means new debt for Cincinnati Bell: a five-year $200M senior secured revolving credit facility and a seven-year $600M senior secured term loan facility.

