Callon Petroleum -4% after cutting production guidance

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) -4% after-hours as it lowers its Q3 production guidance range to 22.4K-22.6K boe/day from its earlier outlook for 23K-25K boe/day.

CPE also revised its full-year 2017 production guidance to 22K-23K boe/day (78% oil), reflect the revised Q3 guidance.

CPE cites more non-productive time during the completion of wells in Q3 caused by a ~20% reduction in average efficiency across all vendors involved with completion operations vs. Q2, resulting in extended cycle times for wells and delays in associated production contributions.