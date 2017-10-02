Reuters: BlackBerry patent-monetization chief left for health tech firm

The head of the patent portfolio for BlackBerry (BBRY +1.4% ) has exited to join a health technology company, Reuters reports.

Mark Kokes joined NantWorks (an incubator of sorts founded by billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong) last month, the news service says.

He's apparently following in the footsteps of Ron Louks (BlackBerry's president for devices and emerging solutions), who joined publicly traded NantWorks unit NantHealth (NH +14.3% ) as its chief operating officer in May.

Kokes' role from mid-2014 was to help BlackBerry make money from its patent portfolio. He's still listed in that capacity on LinkedIn.