Reuters: BlackBerry patent-monetization chief left for health tech firm

The head of the patent portfolio for BlackBerry (BBRY +1.4%) has exited to join a health technology company, Reuters reports.
Mark Kokes joined NantWorks (an incubator of sorts founded by billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong) last month, the news service says.
He's apparently following in the footsteps of Ron Louks (BlackBerry's president for devices and emerging solutions), who joined publicly traded NantWorks unit NantHealth (NH +14.3%) as its chief operating officer in May.
Kokes' role from mid-2014 was to help BlackBerry make money from its patent portfolio. He's still listed in that capacity on LinkedIn.