Mid-stage study may suffice under LUI for Vical's antifungal VL-2397; shares ahead 37% after hours

Thinly traded nano cap Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) is up 37% after hours on robust volume in response to its announcement that the FDA has advised it that a single successful Phase 2 clinical trial may be sufficient to support approval of antifungal VL-2397 under Limited Use Indication (LUI) status.

The company intends to launch the mid-stage study this quarter in acute leukemia and allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant patients who have invasive aspergillosis.

LUI is a provision under the 21st Century Cures Act of 2016 that allows drug makers to provide certain newly approved antibiotics to a limited population of patients. Approvals may be based on smaller datasets in order to make them available to patients in need.

VL-2397, licensed from Astellas Pharma in 2015, is an isolate of a leaf litter fungus collected in Malaysia.

Management will host a conference call tomorrow at 12 noon ET to discuss the Phase 2 trial design.