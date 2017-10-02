Stock indexes score broad record highs as manufacturing surges

Stocks started the new quarter with a solid performance that sent the Dow (+0.7%), S&P 500 (+0.4%), Nasdaq (+0.3%) and the small-cap Russell 2000 (+1.3%) to new record highs - the seventh in a row for the Russell.

Investors viewed the massive shooting in Las Vegas as an isolated incident, since authorities do not believe the gunman was connected to any militant groups; MGM Resorts, which owns and operates Mandalay Bay Resort where the shooter perpetrated his crime, fell 5.6%.

Analysts attributed today's broad gains in part to new data showing that U.S. manufacturing activity reached a 13-year high last month, beating expectations for a slight decline.

The materials (+1.1%), health care (+1%) and financial (+0.9%) sectors topped the day's leaderboard; energy finished flat as the price of crude oil fell 2.1% to $50.58/bbl following reports of decreased OPEC production cut compliance.

U.S. Treasury prices finished modestly lower, with the 10-year yield adding a basis point to 2.34%.