CenturyLink has federal antitrust OK to buy Level 3 (updated)

CenturyLink (CTL +2.2% ) has gotten federal antitrust approval for its $34B buyout of Level 3 Communications (LVLT +1.2% )

It's also received the OK from 24 states and districts, with a final regional hurdle set to clear with California reportedly set to give conditional approval to the deal.

A California administrative law judge proposed approving a settlement approving the deal if the combined company spends at least $232M in the state over three years. That needs final approval with an earliest hearing set for Oct. 12.

Updated: The approval by DOJ is conditional, requiring the combined company to divest Level 3 metro network assets in three metros (Albuquerque, N.M.; Boise, Idaho; and Tucson, Ariz.) and let go of 24 strands of dark fiber connecting 30 specified city-pairs countrywide.

What's next: awaiting approval from the FCC and the California PUC.

