Celadon -11% on news of SEC probe, to add more debt

Celadon (NYSE:CGI) tumbled 11.4% in today's trade after saying it has received a subpoena from the SEC, which has started a formal investigation of the debt-ridden truckload freight transportation provider.

Shareholders have filed several lawsuits against CGI alleging false or misleading financial reports, and the company's auditor earlier this year withdrew its reports for FY 2016 and two quarters after a joint venture involving its leasing division came under scrutiny.

CGI also said today that it would refinance its revolving credit facility, add $22.6M in new debt and sell three businesses, including its Quality Companies leasing business that was part of the JV at the center of the accounting scandal.