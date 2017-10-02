Harris at all-time high; RF unit gets $765M Pentagon contract

Harris (HRS +0.9% ) finished at an all-time high today alongside word that its Harris RF Communications won a $765M Pentagon contract for portable radios and parts.

The firm-fixed-price contract includes handheld, manpack, fixed-mount/vehicular and base station radios for the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command in San Diego.

Work will be done in Rochester, N.Y., and is expected to be completed September 2018 (though exercising all options would mean work through September 2022).

Earlier, the company noted a $260M order to modernize the battlespace network for an Asia-Pacific Country to which it supplies tactical radios.