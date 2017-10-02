Westmoreland exits ROVA power supply deals, to collect $12M cash collateral

Westmoreland Coal (NASDAQ:WLB) jumped 13% in today's trade after saying it sold several of its non-core power supply contracts, increasing its cash flow by ~$12M.

WLB said it had ended its contracts to provide power supply and capacity to a Dominion Energy subsidiary, and said it would no longer buy power from BP, securing the release of cash collateral for those prior agreements.

WLB expects to receive ~$22M in cash collateral less a $10M make-whole payment to BP, and anticipates receiving $5M in proceeds from the sale of its ROVA facility when it closes later this month.