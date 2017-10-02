PIMCO declares monthly distributions

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) - $0.1125.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) - $0.1300.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) - $0.1467.
PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) - $0.0807.
PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) - $0.1900.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) - $0.0720.
PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) - $0.0800.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) - $0.0900.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) - $0.0800.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) - $0.2205.
Payable Nov. 1; for shareholders of record Oct. 13; ex-div Oct. 12.