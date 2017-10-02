CEO, COO, Executive Chairman all out at Dentsply

Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) slid nearly 6% in today's trade after the company said CEO Jeffrey Slovin, President and COO Christopher Clark and Executive Chairman Bret Wise had all resigned.

XRAY said the resignations “were not related to any issues or disagreements regarding the company’s financial disclosures, accounting policies or practices," while offering no further explanation, but the company disclosed two months ago that the SEC was conducting an investigation regarding its accounting and disclosures relating to transactions with a distributor.

XRAY named Mark Thierer, most recently CEO of pharmacy benefit manager OptumRx, as interim CEO and Senior VP Bob Size as interim President and COO, and Eric Brandt was elected as Non-Executive Chairman.