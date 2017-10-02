Oi creditor group presents term sheet with $9.2B in new capital

According to a mailed statement, the group consisting of various creditors of bankrupt Oi (NYSE:OIBR) has submitted a new term sheet to restructure the Brazilian carrier that includes more than $9.2B in new capital.

The group says its plan offers 26.1B reais ($8.27B) in debt reduction through converting bonds into 88% of Oi Group equity. Only 6.3B reais worth of an outstanding 32.4B reais are reinstated as new bonds under the plan.

It "contemplates a very significant R$29.1 billion capitalization of the Oi Group, including a fully backstopped R$3 billion new money investment through a public offering."

It also providers current shareholders and bondholders converting claims into equity with the chance to participate in the new money offering.

The new term sheet is a further development of terms first delivered to Oi on Aug. 28, the group says.

The Oi Creditor Groups include the Ad Hoc Group of Oi Bondholders along with the International Bondholder Committee and export credit agencies, facility agents and banks represented by FTI Consulting.

Meanwhile, Oi says its chief financial officer Ricardo Malavazi Martins has resigned. Carlos Augusto Machado Pereira de Almeida Brandao will act as interim CFO while the company seeks a replacement.