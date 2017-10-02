Protesters continue to block Goldcorp's Peñasquito mine in Mexico

Protesters blocked access for a fourth day to Goldcorp's (NYSE:GG) Peñasquito mine in Mexico over a water dispute, which could begin to affect output at the mine which produced 465K oz. of gold last year.

The mine entrances have been occupied since Thursday by protesters who demand GG make good on a commitment to supply nearby communities with water, according to a leader of the protesters.

GG says it is open to talks with the local communities but would not negotiate under the threat of a continued blockade, which it says is illegal.