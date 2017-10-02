Facebook: About 10M saw Russian ads designed to sway election

Facebook (FB -0.8% ) has submitted ads bought by Russian groups trying to influence the election to Congress, as expected, and says in a statement that about 10M people saw them and that some ads were paid for in Russian currency.

Some 56% of the ads weren't seen until after the election, the company says.

"Even when we have taken all steps to control abuse, there will be political and social content that will appear on our platform that people will find objectionable, and that we will find objectionable," Facebook says. "We permit these messages because we share the values of free speech."

The company is likely to appear in a public Senate hearing to provide details on the ad campaign.