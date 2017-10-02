Windstream +2.3% as it seeks injunction against default claim

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) has asked a judge to rule that its 2015 asset transfer around the creation of Communications Sales & Leasing (now Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)) was legitimate, and doesn't constitute a default as alleged by bondholder Aurelius Capital.

Bonds had rallied on the news and shares followed suit today, gaining 2.3% . Windstream shares had fallen 8.4% last week after the default claim. UNIT fell 16% in that time frame and declined another 0.4% today after JPMorgan downgraded to Neutral.

Windstream's seeking an injunction barring the bond trustee from declaring a default, saying Aurelius made "erroneous assertions" to "extort value through simultaneously purchasing credit default swaps to cash in on the very default it is manufacturing."

A CreditSights report says Windstream's likely to win its challenge with a "simple and straightforward approach to counter default claims tied to what it sees as the clear and unambiguous language of the contract."