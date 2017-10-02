'Kingsman 2' edges 'It' in virtual box-office tie

In a tight race that had to be decided by late Monday final figures, Kingsman: The Golden Circle (FOX +1% , FOXA +0.8% ) held on to the top spot at the domestic box office over the weekend, edging It (TWX +0.6% ) and newcomer American Made (CMCSA -1.3% ) by just a few hundred thousand dollars between the three.

Kingsman added some 35 theaters to log $16.935M in grosses, while It shedded 90 theaters and hit $16.902M. American Made followed up with $16.78M.

Behind those films, The LEGO Ninjago Movie (NYSE:TWX) fell to $11.6M in its second week, while a remake of Flatliners (SNE -0.1% ) looked dead on arrival with a $6.6M debut in more than 2,500 theaters.

It has settled into the spot of fifth-highest grosser of 2017, with $290.8M cumulative domestic. Worldwide, it's hit $555.6M.