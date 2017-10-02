Reuters: U.S. considers more penalties for Wells Fargo over sales abuses

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) may face further penalties from the U.S. government over improperly charging customers for car insurance and mortgage loans, Reuters reports.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has been debating for weeks how to take action on the insurance and mortgage issues which came to light this summer, according to the report.

WFC, which last year agreed to pay $190M to settle charges it opened millions of false accounts to meet internal sales goals, had promised to end all unfair and deceptive practices, but it could face additional punishment if the OCC determines the bank has fallen short of the agreement.