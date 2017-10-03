Solar industry debates trade remedies

A fractured U.S. solar industry will present differing proposals today to the U.S. International Trade Commission, which is considering measures to prop up domestic solar panel makers, who say cheap imports have left them on the verge of collapse.

After hearing different ideas, the commission will decide what trade remedies to recommend to President Trump, who will make a final decision later this year.

