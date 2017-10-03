Elbit Systems U.S. subsidiary awarded contract worth $31.5M

Elbit Systems of America, LLC, a subsidiary of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was awarded a $31.5M additional component contract by the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime to provide Aviator Night Vision Imaging System Head-Up Displays (ANVIS HUD).

Work will be performed over a two-year period.

"Elbit Systems of America is committed to providing America's warfighters with the very best in advanced technology HUD," said Raanan Horowitz, President and CEO, Elbit Systems of America. "We are a proven and trusted partner for component capabilities critical for platform mission readiness".

