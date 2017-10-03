Meritor announces notice of redemption of all of its outstanding 6.750% notes due 2021

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) has issued a notice of redemption for all of the outstanding $175M aggregate principal amount of its 6.750% notes due 2021 on Nov. 2 and the redemption price will be equal to $1,033.75 per $1,000 principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, up to, but not including, the Redemption Date.

From and after the Redemption Date, the Notes will no longer be outstanding and interest will cease to accrue on the Notes unless Meritor defaults in making the redemption payment.

Press Release