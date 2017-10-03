Whole Foods price cuts have an impact

Data tracking firm Thasos Group publishes a report on the impact of the price cuts at Whole Foods (NASDAQ:AMZN) fired off on August 28.

Foot traffic was down 4% Y/Y at Whole Foods stores for the week following the pricing move, but was elevated in comparison to the three weeks before the action.

While the largest percentage of Whole Foods customers during the week were regular shoppers from Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Costco (NASDAQ:COST), on a percentage basis adjusted for stores chain size it was Trader Joe's and Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) that saw the biggest impact.

Thasos says "customer defection rates" remained elevated for all the chains through September 16.