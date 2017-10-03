Herbalife launches self-tender for up to $600M of common stock; ups Q3 earnings guidance

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) commences its modified Dutch auction self-tender offer to purchase up to $600M of its common shares for $60 - 68. Sellers will receive one non-transferable contractual contingent value right (CVR) for each share sold that allows them to receive a contingent cash payment in the event that the company is acquired in a go-private transaction within two years of the start of the tender offer.

The self-tender offer will expire at 5:00 pm ET on Thursday, October 5.

Concurrently, the company updates its Q3 guidance:

Volume point growth: (6.0% - 4.8%) from (7.0% - 2.0%); Net sales growth: (3.4% - 1.9%) from (5.0%) - 0.0%; EPS: $0.63 - 0.73 from $0.48 - 0.68; Non-GAAP EPS: $0.80 - 0.90 from $0.65 - 0.85; Currency-adjusted EPS: $0.84 - 0.94 from $0.70 - 0.90.