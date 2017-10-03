Monarch Capital: Buy Toshiba on overestimated risks

Monarch Capital recommends buying Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) because the market overestimates the chances of a Tokyo delisting.

Toshiba could face delisting if its chip unit sale doesn’t clear before March, which is when the company reports full-year results. The chip unit needs to offset massive losses from the bankrupt energy subsidiary, Westinghouse Electric.

Monarch’s Andrew Herenstein sees a potential 30% upside to the stock due to an overhang created by the inflated risk and because investors haven’t correctly assessed the liabilities of Westinghouse.

Previously: Toshiba buys back stake in Westinghouse (Oct. 3)