Fannie/Freddie regulator's personal travel under scrutiny

According to a Dec. 2016 FHFA inspector general report seen by Bloomberg, FHFA Director Mel Watt had his staff drive him and his wife to airport for personal trips and directed employees to book flights unrelated to government business.

Personal travel of D.C. pezzonovantes is of particular interest these days as now-former HHS Sec. Price's indiscretions here gave the president the excuse he needed to fire him over the weekend.

Watt is set to appear today before a House committee, but these charges don't appear to be on the agenda.

