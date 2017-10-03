Stifel Nicolaus adds more coverage into the restaurant sector

Stifel Nicolaus launches coverage on a large number of companies in the restaurant sector.

Buy ratings: Darden Restaurant (NYSE:DRI) with a price target of $92 to rep 16% upside potential, Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) with a price target of $235 to rep 18% upside potential, Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) with a price target of $105 to rep 4% upside potential, Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) with a price target of $55 to rep 11% upside potential, Wendy's (NYSE:WEN) with a price target of $18 to rep 18% upside potential, Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) with a price target of $88 to rep 19% upside potential.

Hold ratings: BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI), Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA), Brinker International (NYSE:EAT), Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD), Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), Jack in the Box (JACK), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Papa John's (NASDAQ:PZZA), Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB), Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING).

The investment firm downgraded a large number of restaurant names in June over concerns of a slowdown in the U.S. economy.

