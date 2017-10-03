Uber's day of important meetings

Uber’s (Private:UBER) new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi meets with London transport regulators today in an attempt to reverse the regulator’s decision to end Uber’s license.

Transport for London said it would not renew Uber’s license citing safety concerns including the company’s history of reporting criminal offenses.

Uber has 40K drivers in the city and 3.5M customers.

Also today: Uber’s board will meet to discuss the potential SoftBank investment and the possibility of limiting the powers of former CEO and current board member Travis Kalanick.

