Jacobs appointed as lead architect for major redevelopment of Sydney’s Concord Hospital

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) has been appointed by New South Wales Health Infrastructure as lead architect for the $270M redevelopment of Sydney’s Concord Hospital.

The redevelopment will involve the delivery of a new comprehensive cancer center, additional inpatient capacity, enhanced ambulatory care services and Australia’s first comprehensive care center for retired service men, women and their families – the Rusty Priest Centre for Rehabilitation and Aged Care.

“This win reinforces our global reputation as a leader in healthcare facility design,” said Jacobs Buildings and Infrastructure Asia Pacific Senior Vice President Patrick Hill. “Concord has a long history of caring for veterans and their families, and we look forward to leveraging our health infrastructure knowledge in developing a facility that acknowledges their contribution and provides the patient care they need.”

Press Release