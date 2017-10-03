Futures look to power higher

U.S. stock index futures are slightly higher, up 0.1% , a day after the three main indexes posted another round of all-time closing highs.

Investors are also looking ahead to remarks by Fed Governor Jerome Powell, as well as data that could offer more clues about the effects of recent hurricanes on the economy.

Oil is down 0.3% at $50.43/bbl, gold is 0.2% lower at $1273/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 2 bps to 2.35%.

