RedHill's Bekinda shows positive effect (barely) in mid-stage IBS-D study; shares ease 3% premarket

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) announces positive results from a 51-subject Phase 2 clinical trial assessing BEKINDA (ondansetron) 12 mg in patients with diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-D).

The study met its primary endpoint of demonstrating a statistically significant proportion of stool consistency responders in the treatment group versus placebo (54.7% vs. 35.3%; p=0.05).

The company says the absolute difference of 19.4% compares favorably with two Phase 3 studies of Salix Pharmaceuticals' (NYSE:VRX) Xifaxan (rifaximin) 550 mg (10.5%) and two Phase 3s of Allergan's (NYSE:AGN) Viberzi (eluxadoline) 100 mg (13.5%), but the results were not statistically significant (p=0.28).

The overall response rate difference between BEKINDA and placebo (15.8%) also compared favorably with Xifaxan (9.5%) and Viberzi (10.5%) but the results were (again) not statistically significant (p=0.10), as were the rest of the secondary endpoints, but the company says the study was not powered to demonstrate statistical validity on these metrics.

BEKINDA was shown to be safe and well-tolerated.

Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at future medical conferences.

The company intends to advance BEKINDA into Phase 3 development. It plans to meet with the FDA in Q1 2018 to clarify a path to U.S. approval. If the first Phase 3 study is successful, it will design a Phase 3 study in acute gastroenteritis and gastritis to support a U.S. marketing application for that indication.

Management will host a conference call today at 9:00 am ET to discuss the results.