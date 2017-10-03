Berkshire to invest in Pilot Flying J

Based in Knoxville, TN, Pilot Flying J operates a chain of truck stops in the U.S. and Canada. It has 27K employees, 750 locations, and more than $20B in revenues.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) is initially buying a 38.6% stake. The founding Haslem family will continue to hold a majority with 50.1%. In 2023, Berkshire will become majority shareholder by buying another 41.4% from the Haslems.

Other terms weren't disclosed.

Source: Press Release