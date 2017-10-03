Premarket analyst action - healthcare

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) initiated with Equal Weight rating and $99 (2% upside) price target by Stephens.

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) upgraded to Outperform with a $7 (93% upside) by Wedbush after license deal for prostate cancer candidate.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) price target raised to street-high $60 (25% upside) by Canaccord Genuity based on bullish reorder rates for Cologuard test.

Sucampo (NASDAQ:SCMP) downgraded to Neutral with a $12 (flat) price target by Mizuho Securities.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) price target cut to $36 (8% downside risk) from $43 by Needham after Phase 2/3 study of trigriluzole in spinocerebellar ataxia failed to beat placebo.

Source: Bloomberg