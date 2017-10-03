Diamondback Q3 production jumps 10% Q/Q; Viper Energy output up 20%

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) says its Q3 production totaled 85K boe/day (73% oil), up 10% Q/Q, as volumes were not affected by Hurricane Harvey, and is currently running nine drilling rigs.

FANG subsidiary Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) reports Q3 production of 12.6K boe/day (68% oil), up 20% Q/Q, and continues to see higher than expected third-party volumes from recent acquisitions.

Williams Capital raises its FANG price target to $110 from $105, saying Q3 production showcases continued top tier execution, especially relative to many Permian peers which recently have suffered growing pains reducing production guidance on delays from increased cycle times (Briefing.com).