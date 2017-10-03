Diamondback Q3 production jumps 10% Q/Q; Viper Energy output up 20%

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) says its Q3 production totaled 85K boe/day (73% oil), up 10% Q/Q, as volumes were not affected by Hurricane Harvey, and is currently running nine drilling rigs.
FANG subsidiary Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) reports Q3 production of 12.6K boe/day (68% oil), up 20% Q/Q, and continues to see higher than expected third-party volumes from recent acquisitions.
Williams Capital raises its FANG price target to $110 from $105, saying Q3 production showcases continued top tier execution, especially relative to many Permian peers which recently have suffered growing pains reducing production guidance on delays from increased cycle times (Briefing.com).
FANG +0.9%, VNOM +1% premarket.