Las Vegas casinos add new security measures

Additional security measures are already in place at many casinos on the Las Vegas Strip following the mass shooting attack on late Sunday night.

Visitors entering the Wynn and other Strip casinos are having their bags inspected and going through a metal-detector wand scan.

Casino execs say new extra security protocols are likely the new norm on the Strip, including measures to increase protection for the public against long-range weapon attacks.

On the investing front, Susquehanna downgrades MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) to Neutral from Positive on concerns over short-term downward earnings revisions from the casino operator. Strip operator Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) fell 1% yesterday, while Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) traded flat for the day.