DDR downgraded, Regency Centers boosted at Boenning & Scattergood

Insurance should cover Hurricane Maria damage, lost business, and reopening costs at DDR's Puerto Rico shopping centers, but demand on the island could take a permanent hit as migration to the U.S. increases, says analyst Floris van Dijkum.

The company, he says, might have to look at a "more drastic strategic option," such as the spinoff of non-core U.S. and Puerto Rican assets.

He downgrades to Underperform with a Street-low $8.50 price target. Shares down 0.1% premarket to $9.

Alongside, he raises Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) to Neutral from Underperform. Yes, the stock sells at a fancy valuation, but it has solid fundamentals and robust earnings momentum.

Source: Bloomberg's Lily Katz