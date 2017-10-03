Tile Shop freefalls after sales update, pulled guidance

The Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) releases Q3 sales numbers on a preliminary basis.

The company says it expects to report sales rose 7% to $84M vs. $87M consensus. Comparable store sales growth is anticipated to be 5.7%.

Tile Shop expects to report gross margin of 66% to 67% of sales for the quarter vs. 70% consensus.

"A more competitive environment led to weaker than expected results in our third quarter," says CEO Chris Homeister.

The company states that prior expectations for the full year are now off the table, but didn't add any updated guidance.

Tile Shop is also taking on a biting downgrade from Telsey today. The firm warns on a trend of decelerating profit. It's likely to be the first of many downgrades.