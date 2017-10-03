Buffett not worried about driverless trucks

"Trucks are going to be around for a very long time," says The Oracle, following an agreement for Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) to eventually own 80% of truck stop operator Pilot Flying J. "Who knows when driverless trucks are going to come along and what level of penetration they have."

Turning to the markets, Buffett says the averages make sense up here given the low level of interest rates.

On tax reform, he says it's got a better chance of being passed than most currently expect. The current level of the corporate taxes isn't hurting any of his businesses, says Buffett, who then says profits will go higher if they're cut. Figure that one out.

He also calls it a mistake to eliminate the estate tax. Presented without comment.

