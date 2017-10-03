Delta Air Lines updates on traffic, hurricane impact

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) reports revenue passenger miles increased 0.3% to 17.654M in September. Both domestic and international RPMs rose at the same pace during the month.

Capacity rose 0.6% to 20.923M available seat miles. Domestics ASMs were up 2.2%. International ASMs were down 1.8%.

September load factor -20 bps to 84.4%. YTD load factor +130 bps to 85.7%.

Delta says it expects operating margin to land in a range of 15.5% to 16.5% of sales for the month, which includes a negative one percentage point impact from Hurricane Irma.