BlackBerry to change symbols, move to NYSE

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) is moving its listing to the NYSE and will be changing symbols.

The company will start trading on the new exchange Oct. 16, under the symbol BB (the same symbol it uses in Toronto).

Its listing on the Toronto exchange won't change.

"As we continue to advance our growth strategy, we believe that our partnership with the NYSE will further raise the profile of our company and strengthen the value of our BlackBerry Secure brand," says Chairman/CEO John Chen.