EnteroMedics buys ReShape Medical; shares ahead 30% premarket

EnteroMedics (NASDAQ:ETRM) is up 30% premarket on robust volume on the heels of its announced acquisition of privately held ReShape Medical, the maker of the ReShape Dual Weight Loss Balloon for the treatment of obesity.

Under the terms of the agreement, ETRM will pay $5M in cash, 2,356,729 shares of common stock and 187,772 shares of series C convertible preferred stock that is convertible into 18,777,200 common shares if ETRM shareholders OK the deal. A special meeting will be scheduled by year-end.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 11:00 am ET to discuss the transaction.