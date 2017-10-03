Petrobras privatization possible in the future, Brazil energy minister says

It could be feasible to privatize state-controlled Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) at some point in the future, Brazil's Mines and Energy Minister Fernando Coelho Filho said late yesterday.

Plans are moving forward in the privatization of Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR) and affiliated units, the minister says, although there is some reluctance in Brazil's Congress over the privatization of two EBR subsidiaries.

Separately, PBR says it has repaid and refinanced a combined $4.7B in loans maturing during 2018-19, as it tries to reduce the world’s largest debt burden among major oil producers.