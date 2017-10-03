Fiat Chrysler U.S. sales fall 10%

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) unit sales -10% to 174,266 vs. -9% forecast by Kelley Blue Book.

Retail sales were up 0.3% to 146,904 units, while fleet sales fell 41% as planned.

Brand sales growth: Fiat -24% to 2,206 units; Chrysler -16% to 15,759; Jeep -4% to 73,409; Dodge -30% to 29,938; Ram flat at 51,686; Alfa Romeo +2993% to 1,268.

Notable model sales: Wrangler +10% to 15,714 units; Renegade +38% to 9,350; Ram P/U -1% at 47,172; ProMaster Van +12% to 3,606; Dodge Durango +45% to 6,207; Dodge Caravan -62% to 3,113; Dart -90% to 258 units.

The automaker says retail sales were 84% of the total for the month.

FCA's average transaction price was up 2.1% Y/Y to $37,088.

YTD U.S. sales -8% to 1,579,138 units.