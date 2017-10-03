Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

ECYT +60% on positive analyst action, extends rally.
VICL +39% as mid-stage study may suffice under LUI for Vical's antifungal VL-2397.
KOOL +25% on U.S. patent covering CAR-TXpress platform.
CLSN +25% on final clinical and translational research data from its OVATION Study.
ETRM +23% on acquisition of ReShape Medical.
TA +18%.
CATB +8%.
RIGL +8% on completion of enrollment of Stage 1 of its Phase 2, open-label, multi-center, two-stage study of its investigational drug fostamatinib for the treatment of patients with warm antibody AIHA.
ACRX +8%.
ANY +7%.
ITUS +7% on receiving notice of nasdaq continued listing compliance.
DRYS +7%.
