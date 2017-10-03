Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

ECYT +60% on positive analyst action, extends rally.

VICL +39% as mid-stage study may suffice under LUI for Vical's antifungal VL-2397.

KOOL +25% on U.S. patent covering CAR-TXpress platform.

CLSN +25% on final clinical and translational research data from its OVATION Study.

ETRM +23% on acquisition of ReShape Medical.

TA +18% .

CATB +8% .

RIGL +8% on completion of enrollment of Stage 1 of its Phase 2, open-label, multi-center, two-stage study of its investigational drug fostamatinib for the treatment of patients with warm antibody AIHA.

ACRX +8% .

ANY +7% .

ITUS +7% on receiving notice of nasdaq continued listing compliance.