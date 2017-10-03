Baxter launches two studies of Theranova dialyzer

Enrollment is underway in two clinical trials assessing Baxter International's (BAX) THERANOVA dialyzer, designed to remove large molecular weight toxins from the blood in patients with end-stage renal disease.

VP Renal Medical Affairs Dheerendra Kommala, M.D., says, “These clinical trials allow us to examine the effectiveness and safety of THERANOVA and assess patient relevant outcomes, including health-related quality of life measures and dialysis symptoms. We are dedicated to building evidence to support this unique innovation in hopes of improving standards of care for ESRD patients who rely on hemodialysis to stay alive.”

Expanded hemodialysis therapy, enabled by THERANOVA, extends the range of molecules that can be cleared from the blood which more closely mimics the natural kidney.

Successful results will support a U.S. marketing application.