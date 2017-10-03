Waymo produces due diligence report in Uber case

Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Waymo produces the due diligence report that a judge ordered Uber (Private:UBER) to turn over in the pending trade secret case.

Uber completed the report while considering the acquisition of Otto, the self-driving truck start-up founded by ex-Waymo engineer Anthony Levandowski.

Waymo says the report shows Levandowski stole and accessed Google files then tried to destroy the evidence.

Uber says the report was commissioned to make sure it didn’t end up with any Google IP.

Levandowski had the files stored in multiple locations and devices, according to the report, and accessed some files up to two months after he left Google.

Previously: Alphabet wins legal decision in ongoing Uber battle (June 7)