Extreme Networks +5.6% after forging direct purchase deal with Brocade

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) -- facing a delay in its acquisition of the data center networking business of Brocade Communications (NASDAQ:BRCD) from Broadcom (AVGO -0.3% ) -- will now acquire the business directly from Brocade.

Extreme shares have jumped out of the open, up 5.6% . Brocade has moved up 1.2% .

The new deal is at substantially the same terms as the previous deal. Extreme had expected to close its part of the deal within 2-3 days of a completed Broadcom/Brocade deal, which the companies expected to close during Brocade's Q4.

"We expect this agreement directly with Brocade to accelerate our ability to close our acquisition of the data center business," says Extreme CEO Ed Meyercord.

The company still expects the deal to be accretive to cash flow and earnings for fiscal 2018 and forecasts more than $230M in annualized revenue from the new assets.