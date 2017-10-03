Oracle and Slack partner for messaging in enterprise software

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) teams up with Slack to combine the former’s enterprise software with the latter’s workplace messaging app.

Customers using Oracle’s business, sales, or human resources software will have the ability to use Slack to communicate with an Oracle chatbot.

The partnership strengthens Slack in a crowding market that includes Microsoft Teams and Facebook Workplace while Oracle gets to appeal to a younger audience.

Oracle plans to start rolling out the chatbots within the next two quarters.

