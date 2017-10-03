Stock market benchmarks extend record highs

Stocks open slightly in the green, adding to yesterday's gains that ended in record high closes for the S&P 500, Dow, Nasdaq and Russell 2000; S&P and Dow +0.1% , Nasdaq +0.2% .

European marekts are mostly higher, with France's CAC +0.3% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.2% , while Germany's DAX is closed; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1.1% and approaching its YTD high, while China's Shanghai Composite was closed for a holiday.

In corporate news, Tesla -1.8% on news it produced just 260 Model 3 sedans during Q3, and General Motors +2.6% after BofA Merrill Lynch upgraded shares to Buy.

Sector movement is modest in the early minutes, with consumer discretionary ( +0.3% ) and materials ( +0.3% ) the top performers while the utilities group ( -0.6% ) is the weakest.

U.S. Treasury prices are slightly lower, sending the yield on the benchmark 10-year notes up a basis point at 2.35%.